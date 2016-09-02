Aguero handed three-match ban, misses Manchester derby

Sergio Aguero will miss the Manchester derby and two more matches after being handed a three-game ban by the Football Association.

The Manchester City striker was charged with violent conduct after elbowing West Ham's Winston Reid during the 3-1 Premier League victory at Etihad Stadium on August 28.

Referee Andre Marriner did not include the incident in his match report and City subsequently appealed the charge, but an announcement on Friday confirmed Aguero's punishment.

The Argentinian, who has three goals in as many Premier League outings for Pep Guardiola's side this season, will miss the trip to Old Trafford on September 10 as well as a home game against Bournemouth and an EFL Cup third-round tie at Swansea City.

City and United have both started their league campaigns with 100 per cent records, making next Saturday's fixture a top-of-the-table clash.

Aguero boasts an impressive record versus United, with eight goals in nine Manchester derbies across all competitions.