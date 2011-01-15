Aguero out for at least 10 days

The injury, sustained in a clash with Real defender Sergio Ramos in midweek, means Aguero will miss Monday's La Liga match at home to Real Mallorca and the King's Cup second leg at the Calderon on Thursday.

"They are telling me I need at least 10 days of recuperation," the player told his website.

"I am annoyed because I don't like missing any matches and even less so given we have such an important week ahead of us. I have no option but to work to recover."