'I shattered my femur bone in four different places - but I'm three months ahead of schedule and have lifted 130kg on the leg': West Ham star Michail Antonio provides update on if he'll play again after breaking his leg in car crash

West Ham have been without Michail Antonio since December 2024, but the striker has now revealed the extent of his injuries

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Michail Antonio of West Ham United in action during the Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Everton FC at London Stadium on November 09, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)
West Ham striker Michail Antonio (Image credit: Getty Images)

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has opened up about the extent of the injuries he suffered in a car crash in December, while also discussing whether or not he'd be able to play professional football again.

Michail Antonio spent three weeks in hospital after his car crashed into a tree in Epping Forest, and he has since continued his rehabilitation from the injuries he sustained at West Ham's training ground.

The 34-year-old even managed to show his face to the supporters at the London Stadium before West Ham's Premier League match against Newcastle, walking onto the pitch to receive the fans' warm acclaim.

West Ham striker Michail Antonio provides update on injuries

Antonio was presented to the West Ham fans against Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

He was reluctant about walking onto the pitch in front of the fans, however, despite the striker even admitting he "almost died" as a result of the crash.

“I was avoiding going back because I was slightly embarrassed by the crash,” Antonio told BBC Morning Live. “I didn’t want to be seen. I almost died and it made me embarrassed that it was that bad. I went to see the car three weeks ago and it gave me a weird feeling in my stomach. It was difficult to see. Since the car crash, I’ve been more emotional than at any other point in my life.

West Ham have been without Michail Antonio since December 2024, but the striker has now revealed the extent of his injuries (Image credit: Getty Images)

“People are always going to make speculations and think negative things. In this situation, there was no drugs, no drinks, that’s been ruled out and confirmed by police. It’s crazy because I don’t remember much at all (about the incident). I remember driving and it was windy, wet and a horrific day. All I know is I hit a tree but I don’t know I hit it."

Antonio fortunately escaped with four different femur fractures, an injury which can take anywhere from six months to a year to fully heal. He's already back in the gym and loading the leg with heavy weights, however, as he targets a return to the West Ham starting XI.

“I’m in a good place and a good three months ahead of where I should be,” Antonio said. “I’ve lifted 130kg on the leg, I’m trying to do other things and just focus on myself.

"Mentally, I’m in a good place. I shattered my femur bone in four different places so they’ve had to put the bone back together and they say it will take between six to 12 months before it starts to heal.

Antonio is confident of returning (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’m 100 per cent (certain) I’ll be back on the pitch. This is why I’m in six days a week. I never give up, I always push myself and this is just another setback. This isn’t going to stop me.”

Femur fractures are serious injuries that can leave players retiring from professional football, however.

Former Leeds midfielder Stuart Dallas suffered a femoral fracture in April 2022 that kept him out for the entirety of the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons before he eventually called time on his playing career, though that also involved issues with his knee, too.

