Aguero passed fit for Man City season finale

The Argentina striker limped out of the 3-2 win at Everton on Saturday with a groin injury, and missed the 4-0 victory over Aston Villa on Wednesday.

City come into Sunday's fixture knowing a point will likely be enough to seal a second title in three years, barring a miraculous 13-goal triumph for Liverpool against Newcastle United.

In a press conference on Friday, coach Manuel Pellegrini confirmed that "the whole squad is fit".

"It is very important because for a manager, if you have your whole squad and can choose between all your players, it is the most important thing for a manager," he said.

Despite only needing a point, the Chilean insists that he will not be setting his side out to play for a draw.

"Preparing the game here is one game more," he said. "We must prepare the same way.

"I expect to win. We are thinking not of winning one point but just to win the match and the best way to do it is to play the way we always do.

"It is the work from the whole year that we play but also it is a normal game because I think the best way to do it is to repeat what we do all season so far here.

"I think it is very important of the manager to be calm, to try to repeat what we did the whole year."