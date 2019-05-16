Ajax look to ward off Tottenham interest in midfielder with new contract

The 22-year-old was one of the stars of his club’s stunning run to the Champions League semi-finals and has been linked with the likes of Tottenham and Barcelona.

However, Voetbalzone has reported that former Arsenal forward Marc Overmars – now operating as director of football at the Amsterdam club – will offer Van de Beek fresh terms.

The Netherlands international signed a contract extension to the summer of 2022 in January 2018, but he will be offered a new deal as the club look to retain his services for next season.

Ajax were crowned Eredivisie champions on Wednesday, an achievement Van de Beek has played a crucial role in with 10 assists and nine goals in 34 league appearances.

