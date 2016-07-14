Ajax sign former Germany international Westermann

Ajax have completed the signing of Heiko Westermann from Real Betis on a two-year-deal.

The centre-back had a year remaining on his deal at the Liga side, but has made the switch to Amsterdam on a free transfer.

Ajax were keen to add more experience to their backline and 32-year-old Westermann fitted the bill for the Eredivisie side.

"I am very happy with my contract at Ajax," the former Germany international told the club's official website.

"We had a great chat last week and I immediately knew that I wanted to join Ajax. It's fantastic that it's all gone this quick.

"Ajax are a great club with a world-famous philosophy. It's a young team with a lot of big talents. I hope to be able to help them with all my experience, having played in the Bundesliga and in Spain.

"I want to win the Eredivisie title here."

The centre-back started his professional career with Greuther Furth and also wore the jerseys of Arminia Bielefeld, Schalke and Hamburg before joining Betis in 2015.

Westermann becomes Ajax's third signing ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, with Davinson Sanchez and Mateo Casierra having moved to the Amsterdam ArenA.