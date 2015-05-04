Al Ahly dismiss Garrido

Al Ahly have dismissed coach Juan Carlos Garrido following their elimination from the CAF Champions League.

Saturday's defeat on penalties to Moghreb Tetouan represented the second successive season the eight-time tournament winners have been eliminated at the second round.

And the Egyptian outfit, who hold the record for most titles in the tournament's history, have moved swiftly to remove Garrido after less than a year in charge.

"Yesterday, the Al Ahly Director of Football verbally informed me that I will not be continuing as the Ahly Coach," he said. "I am very disappointed to not be able to conclude this project and to deliver this bad news to you.

"I will update you once the terms of the conclusion of my contractual relationship have been agreed and I am no longer officially the Ahly Coach.

"In the meantime, I would like to thank you all for your messages of support."

Garrido led his side to victory over Sewe Sport in the 2014 CAF Confederation Cup final early on in his tenure.

Early attempts to lure Egypt Olympic coach and two-time Al Ahly boss Hossam Al-Badry have been rejected by the 55-year-old.