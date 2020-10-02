Al Ahly's ambassador congratulates Mosimane on his new position

Al Ahly's ambassador to South Africa, Ahmed El Fadly has congratulated Pitso Mosimane on his appointment as the Red Devils new head coach.

Mosimane shocked the South African football fraternity when he announced his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns after leading the club to a treble by winning the Absa Premiership title, Telkom Knockout Cup and Nedbank Cup respectively.

The 56-year-old coach has now become the first South African coach to take over the head coach role of the Egyptian giants after signing a two-year contract with the club.

With Ahly in the semi-finals of Africa’s elite club competition and in the last 16 of the Egyptian Cup and the league title already secured, Mosimane will have the opportunity to bag the Egyptian giants a historic treble.

The Red Devils ambassador have since released the following statement on the club's official website, which reads:

'Our ambassador to South Africa, Ahmed El Fadly, congratulated Pitso Mosimane on his appointment as Al Ahly new coach, which made him the first South African to fill this prestigious position. '

'The ambassador was keen to say goodbye to the manager and his assistants prior to their journey to Egypt to join the African Club of the Century.

'El Fadly congratulated Mosimane on being the first South African to coach Al Ahly and wished him and his assistants the best of luck in their new mission with Al Ahly.

'El Fadly affirms that appointing Mosimane reflects the depth of relations between Egypt and the other African countries, specifically South Africa, and will boost the Egyptian-South African relations on the grassroots level thanks to the huge fan base of both Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns.

'The ambassador revealed that he trusts Mosimane’s ability to lead Al Ahly to success after achieving the CAF Champions League and CAF Super Cup titles with Mamelodi Sundowns.

'On the other hand, Mosimane congratulated El Fadly on being appointed as the Egyptian ambassador to South Africa and thanked him for the embassy’s support and stated that he is happy and excited to be Al Ahly coach.'