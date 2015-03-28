Al Sadd claim talks with Barca's Xavi ongoing

Speculation in the Spanish media on Saturday suggested that Barca's record appearance holder had already agreed a contract with Qatari side, rumours that intensified when he was pictured on Instagram apparently with the club's sporting director, Muhammed Ghoulam.

But while Al Sadd did confirm in a statement later in the day that Xavi is in Doha weighing up his options, they insisted a contract is yet to be signed.

"Al Sadd confirms the latest news about the club's interest in signing the Spanish star Xavi Hernandez to the club is still under negotiation," read the statement on the club's official website.

"On the same matter, the FC Barcelona player is currently in Doha with his family to know more about the country he would live in if he were to decide to join the club.

"The club would make any further and official announcements only if further developments take place."

Xavi has played his whole career at Camp Nou and is one of Barca's most decorated midfielders, having won the Liga title on seven occasions, the UEFA Champions League three times and the Cop del Rey twice.

The 35-year-old, a World Cup and two-time European Championship winner with Spain, was reportedly in talks with Qatari side Al Arabi and MLS franchise New York City FC before the start of the season but he opted to remain with Luis Enrique's side.