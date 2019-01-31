Alan Shearer has his say on Newcastle new boy Miguel Almiron

Reports on Wednesday said that the Magpies had agreed a fee of around £21 million with Atlanta United for the 24-year-old midfielder, before he underwent a medical.

The Paraguay international would become the club’s record signing, overtaking the £16.5 million spent on Michael Owen from Real Madrid in 2005 (!).

Newcastle legend Shearer believes it was essential for the club to make moves in the market this month to keep both the manager and supporters happy.

“At last,” he said on Match of the Day.

“Two reasons why something had to happen at Newcastle. They got to show Rafa that they mean business.

“He [Almiron] will be a very good signing, what Newcastle want: a No.10, skilful, left-footed and a bit of pace.

“The other reason is that it's season ticket renewal time. There are thousands threatening not to renew their season ticket, so they had to make a statement. Hopefully, it is the first of many.”

Almiron joined Atlanta from Lanus in Argentina two years ago and helped his side to the MLS title last year.