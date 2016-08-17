Alba returns to Barcelona squad for Supercopa de Espana

Jordi Alba is back in Barcelona's squad for the second leg of their Supercopa de Espana tie against Sevilla at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Barca are in control of the tie with a 2-0 lead after goals from Luis Suarez and Munir settled Sunday's first leg.

Defender Alba missed that match with a stomach bug but has been named in their 18-man squad this time around, with Sergi Samper also back in contention having been left out for the first game.

Alba scored when Barca defeated Sevilla in extra-time in May's dramatic Copa del Rey final.

Captain Andres Iniesta and defender Jeremy Mathieu suffered knee and hamstring injuries respectively in that match and are not included in the squad, while Marc-Andre ter Stegen (knee) is still out.

Douglas is the only fit and available first-team player not to be included, with Neymar and Rafinha still at the Olympics.

Barcelona squad to face Sevilla: Bravo, Masip, Pique, Rakitic, Busquets, Denis Suarez, Turan, Luis Suarez, Messi, Mascherano, Samper, Munir, Alba, Digne, Roberto, Gomes, Vidal and Umtiti.