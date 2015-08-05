Alba sidelined by injury

Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba will miss the UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla after suffering a muscle injury.

Alba, 26, came on at half-time of Barca's 3-0 victory over Roma on Wednesday, but was substituted just 30 minutes later.

The Spain international's injury will lead to him missing 10-15 days, the La Liga and European giants confirmed.

That means he is certainly out of Tuesday's meeting with Sevilla in Tbilisi.

Alba is also likely to miss the first leg of the Supercopa de Espana against Athletic Bilbao on August 14, but could be back for the return clash three days later.

Barca open their La Liga campaign against Bilbao on August 23.