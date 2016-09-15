Alcacer feeling privileged to play alongside Messi

New Barcelona signing Paco Alcacer feels privileged to be playing alongside Lionel Messi and feels the Argentina superstar is truly unique.

Messi has been in sublime form in the opening stages of the 2016-17 campaign and has already netted six goals in as many appearances following his hat-trick in the 7-0 Champions League win over Celtic.

"We have never seen anyone like Messi in the history of the game," Alcacer told the official Barcelona website.

"It is a privilege to be playing alongside him."

Alcacer joined Barcelona from Valencia in the closing days of the transfer window and he has admitted he initially found it hard to believe the Catalans were keen to sign him.

"I could not believe it [when Barcelona wanted to sign me]," he added.

"Playing for such a big club is the absolute maximum. I am very happy and excited to be here. At first I could not believe it because it can be very overwhelming when such a big club is interested in signing you.

"Barcelona are a very demanding club and our objectives are very clear."