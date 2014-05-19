Alcaraz to step down as Granada head coach

The 47-year-old has been in charge at Los Carmenes since January 2013, having previously managed the club between 1995 and 1998.

But, after ensuring his boyhood club's Liga survival with a 1-0 win at Real Valladolid on Sunday, an emotional Alcaraz expressed his intention to step aside.

"As a member and as a fan, I think it’s time the team had a new face," he is quoted as saying.

"When I was a kid, I used to cry walking down Avenida de Madrid whenever Granada lost.

"I dedicate this survival to my family. The last month has been really tough, but we've got through it."

Alcaraz will reportedly hold a press conference next week to make his exit official.