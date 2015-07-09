Alderweireld understands Southampton frustration
After signing for Tottenham, Toby Alderweireld thanked Ronald Koeman for bringing him to the Premier League last term with Southampton.
Toby Alderweireld thanked Ronald Koeman for restoring his confidence at Southampton last season, but acknowledges his switch to Tottenham has caused frustration at St Mary's Stadium.
The Belgium international enjoyed a season-long loan on the south coast from Atletico Madrid in 2014-15, and had been heavily linked with making a permanent switch ahead of the new campaign.
However, Tottenham swooped in to sign the defender on a five-year contract on Wednesday, leaving Southampton considering legal action.
"I understand that there is some disappointment," he told De Telegraaf.
"I have sent a text message Ronald and thanked him for a great year. He gave me a lot of confidence and made me a better footballer.
"I gave one hundred per cent for Southampton and wish everyone luck for next season."
