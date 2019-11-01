Alex Bruce suspended for Killie’s trip to Aberdeen after losing appeal

Kilmarnock have suffered another defensive blow after Alex Bruce lost his wrongful dismissal case following his Fir Park red card.

Killie claimed Bruce won the ball before being sent off after a last-gasp challenge on Motherwell striker Christopher Long early in his side’s 2-1 midweek defeat.

But a panel upheld referee Don Robertson’s decision at a Scottish Football Association fast-track hearing on Friday.

The decision means Bruce is suspended for the game against Aberdeen in the Ladbrokes Premiership on Saturday, joining fellow centre-backs Stuart Findlay and Dario Del Fabrio on the sidelines. The first-choice pairing are still out with hamstring injuries.

Scotland centre-back Findlay will have another scan after manager Angelo Alessio described the results of the first test as “very bad”.

Killie’s central defence at Fir Park was Bruce and 21-year-old debutant Connor Johnson, who is on loan from Wolves. Midfielder Gary Dicker dropped back after Bruce was sent off.

Speaking to Killie TV ahead of the trip to Pittodrie, Alessio said: “It was a difficult game when we had a full squad and now it is very difficult.

“But at the same time we have alternatives. In defence, not much, but we have alternatives and we will prepare and I’m sure the players will give everything to get a good result against Aberdeen

“It’s important to have alternatives when you have three games in a week and a short recovery time.

“We had three or four new players in the defensive line-up and they played well. It’s important to have players to change during the game.

“We have to think of other solutions and other systems too.”