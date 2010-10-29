Alex fit for Chelsea return

Chelsea defender Alex returns to the side for Saturday's trip to Blackburn Rovers but Frank Lampard and Ramires remain sidelined, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.

Alex has not featured for the league leaders since scoring the second goal in their 2-0 victory over Arsenal on October 3 while Lampard is targeting a return against Liverpool a week on Sunday.

"He (Lampard) is not available and will start to train at the beginning of next week," Ancelotti said on the club website.

"Obviously, he will not be involved in the game in the Champions League, but maybe, I hope, he will be involved in the next game in the Premier League.

"Ramires is not available to play tomorrow but will be ready in the Champions League, Alex is fine."

Striker Carlos Tevez will miss Manchester City's visit to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, but Mario Balotelli could return to the starting line-up.

Tevez, who limped out of last Sunday's 3-0 defeat by Arsenal with a thigh injury, will also sit out Thursday's Europa League clash with Lech Poznan.

"I gave Carlos permission to go home to solve a family problem because I don't think he will be fit for Poznan," manager Roberto Mancini said on the club website.

"But he will probably be available for the game at West Bromwich Albion.

"I don't think Mario is 100 percent but now he needs to play. He had 20 minutes against Arsenal and it's important now that he starts to play the whole game - he's a good player who will be very important for us this season."

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Huddlestone has been ruled out of Saturday's trip to Manchester United with an ankle injury, manager Harry Redknapp said on Friday.

Defenders Ledley King and Vedran Corluka remain sidelined with injuries along with striker Jermain Defoe who is, however, nearing a return to action. "We're really pleased with how he's coming on," Redknapp said on the club website.

"He's always positive about getting back and playing."