Alex Sandro arrives for Juventus medical

Porto defender Alex Sandro is set to become Juventus' latest signing ahead of the Serie A season after arriving for a medical on Thursday.

The Italian champions announced his arrival through their official Twitter account, with the 24-year-old left-back having already been welcomed by Massimiliano Allegri and Giuseppe Marotta on Wednesday.

Alex Sandro will be the sixth major signing made by Juve during the close season, following in the acquisitions of Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic, Simone Zaza, Neto and Sami Khedira.

The Brazil international, who is expected to put pen to paper on a five-year deal, is reportedly set to cost Juve €20million.