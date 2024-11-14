Alexander Isak says he has no intention of joining Arsenal amid stalling Newcastle United contract talks

Alexander Isak in action during Newcastle's 3-1 win at Nottingham Forest, in which he scored

Alexander Isak says he has no plans to leave Newcastle United in the summer amid talks Arsenal are preparing a stunning swoop.

Isak, who has scored five goals already for the Magpies this season, has been widely discussed in recent weeks, given Newcastle are hoping to tie down the Sweden international beyond his contract expiry of 2028.

Eddie Howe has previously stated how talks between the club and player are proving difficult, but the former Real Sociedad man has now insisted his plans are to remain a Newcastle player for the foreseeable.

“Throughout my career, I have never talked about or really commented on the move rumours during the season," the 25-year-old said via Fotbol Skanalen. "There have been many such years where it has been talked about. It doesn’t affect me.

“I am commenting on my situation in Newcastle, and I have never had any problem there. I am fully focused on my task there and that we will have a fantastic season. There are still great opportunities for that. I have no thoughts about anything else.”

A new contract for Isak is proving complicated, however, with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) continuing to prevent the Magpies' transfer activity.

A move for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi faltered in the summer and there was talk of departure for Anthony Gordon back to Merseyside being considered.

"We didn't have the sales window we thought we would have – and we have to look at that strategy as well, was that right? It was all aligned with the head coach," said sporting director Paul Mitchell recently.

"There definitely has to be a more strategic approach that we haven't had the last two-and-a-half years. I'll know whether we've done a good job in five years' time."

It remains to be seen whether Isak will stay at Newcastle United, but FourFourTwo does agree that more has to be done to help the Magpies better balance their books, with PSR still prohibiting the clubs with smaller revenue streams.

Newcastle United are back in Premier League action following November's international break, as they take on West Ham United at St James' Park.