'I love my job. I love being able to play this sport. In the end, there’s something addictive in winning for me' Alexia Putellas speaks about what drove her back from an ACL injury to lift the World Cup

Spain and Barcelona legend Alexia Putellas says wanting to be "back at her best" for the World Cup kept her motivated on her recovery from her ACL injury.

Putellas ruptured her ACL just before the 2022 European Championships, where Spain were knocked out by England in the quarter-finals.

The star, who won back-to-back Ballon d'Ors in 2021 and 2022, returned to the pitch in April 2023 and went on to win the World Cup with Spain later that year.

'In the end, there’s something addictive in winning for me'

Alexia Putellas has won a remarkable 29 trophies with Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

Putellas told FourFourTwo what recovering for the World Cup meant to her: "I was clear – I wanted to be back for the World Cup at my best level, maybe even better. While recuperating I wasn’t thinking about anything else other than that. I had no doubts – obviously, the road was long, there are some days when you don’t trust yourself or things look very far away but I’ve learned from all those moments.

"It’s all about putting another droplet in the glass every day, so the moment when you’re back gets that little bit closer. To be prepared, like I am now, for another crack at a major tournament."

Alexia Putellas is one of the most recognisable players in the world (Image credit: Getty Images)

Putellas, who is ranked No.14 in FourFourTwo's list of best current women's players, has won 29 trophies with the Spanish giants but adds the winning feeling doesn't get old.

"I love my job. I love being able to play this sport. In the end, there’s something addictive in winning for me. I’ve been lucky to win quite a lot in my career, not as much as keep wishing, but I have to be realistic and I’ve won plenty of titles.

"That fills my tank with petrol and having a strong mentality to go again for another game, another trophy, another goal is something I’m constantly in touch with.

"The normal thing as years go by is to lose a bit of that love, that drive, but for me it’s the opposite – the mentality that I have to win drives my passion for football."

Alexia Putellas recently filmed a special Lays advert with Thierry Henry (Image credit: Lays)

Putellas was speaking after creating a special advert with Thierry Henry where the pair dropped into Spanish bars unannounced to watch live football, but would only stay if the bar served Lays crisps!

The 31-year-old explained: "Honestly, it was such an honour because those Lay’s adverts are legendary, with some of the biggest players in the world, so to be a part of one of those commercials this year was amazing.

"If you’d asked me years ago, I’d have told you something like this was unimaginable, so I’m very proud to be part of it and had a great time."

Alexia Putellas was speaking to FourFourTwo on behalf of Lays as part of the 'No Lays, No Game’ campaign