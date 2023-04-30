Alexia Putellas returns as Barcelona's women win fourth straight league title
Barcelona Femeni beat Sporting Huelva 3-0 on Sunday to wrap up their fourth straight title as their star player returned from injury
Alexia Putellas returned from injury as Barcelona Femeni beat Sporting Huelva 3-0 on Sunday to win their fourth straight league title.
Laia Codina, Jana Fernandez and Asisat Oshoala scored the goals as Barça's women cruised to a comprehensive victory to claim the trophy with four fixtures still left to play.
Putellas came on in the second half to make her first appearance of the season after recovering from the anterior cruciate ligament injury she suffered on international duty with Spain last summer.
Even without the Ballon d'Or winner, Barça have been dominant in Liga F this season, winning all 26 of their matches.
FCB have scored 108 goals and conceded just five as they sit 10 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, with Los Blancos having played one more match.
Barcelona's title is their eighth in total and a fourth in a row, with their next aim to match last season's achievement of finishing with 30 wins.
Meanwhile, Barça's women are through to the Champions League final for the third season in a row after edging out Chelsea in the semi-finals. They will play either Arsenal or Wolfsburg in Eindhoven in the final on June 3rd.
