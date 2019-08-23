Here's how much Manchester United will have to pay if Alexis Sanchez joins Inter on loan

Manchester United will have to pay Alexis Sanchez £12m this season even if the forward completes a loan move to Inter, according to ESPN.

Sanchez is not in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans for the 2019/20 campaign and is free to leave Old Trafford.

Inter have emerged as leading candidates for his signature, with the European transfer window open until September 2.

However, Antonio Conte's side are only willing to pay a £4.5m of the Chile international's wages.

That would leave United to make up the shortfall, which could result in them spending £12m on a player plying his trade for another club.

Sanchez has endured a nightmare spell at Old Trafford, scoring just five goals in 45 appearances.

