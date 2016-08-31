Algeria release Slimani for Leicester medical

Algeria have released Sporting CP forward Islam Slimani from international duty to undergo a medical with Leicester City.

The Premier League champions have been heavily linked with a double swoop for Sporting stars Slimani and Adrien Silva before the transfer window closes on Wednesday, with reports suggesting the deals could be worth in excess of £50million.

And the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) confirmed on their official Instagram page that Slimani was undergoing examinations before being united with national-team colleague Riyad Mahrez at club level.

"Islam Slimani was allowed to leave the squad by the FAF to complete his medical examination for his transfer to the English champions Leicester," the post read.

"He will return to [Algeria's training base] Sidi Moussa when the transfer is finalised. He will join his team-mate Riyad Mahrez."

The 20-year-old has 23 goals in 43 appearances for Algeria and Sunday's strike in a 2-1 win over domestic rivals Porto took his record for Sporting CP to 57 in 111 outings.

Slimani will join Ahmed Musa as an attacking reinforcement at the King Power Stadium ahead of Leicester's Champions League debut, where he is set to tangle with Porto once more in the group stages.

Mahrez and fellow star of last year's title triumph Jamie Vardy have committed their futures to Leicester by signing new long-term contracts.

Algeria face Lesotho in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying on Sunday.