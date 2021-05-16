Alisson heads stunning late winner for Liverpool at West Brom

Liverpool keep their top-four hopes alive as goalkeeper Alisson nets extraordinary winner in their 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Sunday evening.

The game got off to a good start with both teams looking to get on the front foot in the early exchanges of the game.

It was West Brom who drew first blood in the 15th minute when Hal Robson-Kanu latched onto Pereira's through ball before tucking the ball home.

Sadie Mane should’ve levelled matters in the 24th minute but the Senegalese attacker fired his effort wide of the near post after receiving a square ball from Thiago.

The Reds had another opportunity to draw the game level four minutes later when Trent Alexander-Arnold involved played a long ball forwards for Mohamed Salah, but the Egyptian couldn’t get enough on his shot as it sailed straight down Johnstone's throat.

Liverpool eventually levelled matters in the 33rd minute when Salah picked out the bottom left corner from the edge of the box with a low curling effort to make it 1-1.

Roberto Firmino nearly handed his side the lead two minutes later but rifled his strike against the woodwork.

The visitors weren’t sitting back as they looked to make it 2-1 just before the break but Mane tried to bend his shot at goal but Bartley threw himself at it and headed the shot behind for a corner as the game went into the half time break locked at 1-1.

Liverpool thought they had taken the lead three minutes into the second half but Mane’s goal was ruled out for offside when Salah played him through on goal.

The Reds thought they should’ve been awarded a penalty in the 63rd minute when Mane was brought down in the area but referee Mike Dean was not interested and waved play on.

At the other end, West Brom had a goal disallowed in the 71st minute Ajayi met a corner and headed it into the ground before Bartley ran through and swept the ball home, but there was confusion as the goal is ruled out for offside.

The visitor's side should’ve taken the lead four minutes later but Ajayi put Robertson's inviting cross past Johnstone but also just past the near post and almost scoring an own goal.

However, Liverpool sealed a late victory deep in stoppage time when Alisson got a beautiful head on the ball and glanced it into the top corner to hand the Reds all three points.