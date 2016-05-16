Alisson relishing Roma move

Brazil international goalkeeper Alisson is relishing the opportunity to help Roma win the Scudetto as the Internacional star closes in on a move to Serie A.

While Roma have not confirmed the deal, Alisson revealed he will be presented in the Italian city in July.

The 23-year-old, who is out of contract in November as he prepares for next month's Copa America Centenario, has been a mainstay for boyhood club Internacional in Brazil's Serie A.

Alisson is now excited about the prospect of playing in the Champions League.

"I have my presentation on July 1," Alisson told Globoesporte.

"I don't know much, I just know what everyone else knows about the city. I'm looking for information, especially from those who have already lived there.

"Everyone I've talked to speaks very well of the city, and that I and my family will adapt well.

"Did I go to play in the Champions League? Yes, it's a dream, and it's one of the reasons I chose Roma - to play in the Champions League and the Italian League.

"Roma haven't won the Scudetto for a long time, I hope to succeed."