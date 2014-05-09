Allardyce out to spoil Man City title party

Manuel Pellegrini's side know a point will be enough to seal a second title in three years, barring a miraculous 13-goal victory for Liverpool over Newcastle United.

Although full of praise for the job the Chilean has done this season, Allardyce is in no mood to allow City to enjoy their day on Sunday.

"We know we're in the Premier League next year, let's go and try to spoil Manchester City's party," he said.

"We don't want to go there and lie down, we want to go there and give a fantastic account of ourselves.

"They are the best team at home in the league and they have great players so we will need every player on top of their form.

"I watched City against (Aston) Villa the other night and we all know Man City in full cry are very difficult to play against.

"We have to make sure we cope as a team, build a resilience and frustration and create a chance or two when we have possession."