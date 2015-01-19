Allardyce: Sheringham advice helping Carroll

Sam Allardyce believes in-form West Ham striker Andy Carroll is benefiting from a few wise words from attacking coach Teddy Sheringham.

Sheringham was drafted in to work with Allardyce's backroom staff in the close-season in a bid to boost the output of a team that scored just 40 Premier League goals last season.

West Ham are already just five shy of matching that tally this term - and Carroll has played his part, with five goals in his last eight league matches, including the first in Sunday's 3-0 win over Hull City.

And Manager Allardyce credits part of Carroll's recent run to former England forward Sheringham, who enjoyed a three-year playing spell at West Ham between 2004 and 2007.

"Andy has now scored five in the last eight league games so he's starting to become more prolific with his goalscoring ability," Allardyce told talkSPORT.

"It was a very good goalscorer's goal against Hull City. He followed the shot in from Enner Valencia. It was spilled by the keeper and he has got that little tap in.

"It shows he's building his awareness and, probably, the sort of stuff Teddy is talking to him about is helping."

West Ham's victory over Hull left the club just four points adrift of the UEFA Champions League places.