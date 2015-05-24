Allardyce: Time is right for West Ham exit

Sam Allardyce feels it is the right time to leave West Ham after his departure was confirmed following the defeat at Newcastle United on the final day of the Premier League season.

Allardyce was widely expected to end his four-year reign at Upton Park when his contract expires next month.

And the London club wasted no time in revealing the 60-year-old will not sign a new deal after a 2-0 loss at St James' Park that secured his former club's place in the top flight.

The vastly experienced Allardyce thought it was in the best interests of both parties for him to move on and said he has no intention of being in charge of another club at the start of next season.

When asked if was a strange afternoon, he said: "No, I knew what was coming. I've had the discussion with the owners, so I wasn't going to sign a contract.

"We both agreed that it was probably the right time to move on. The thing is keeping it from everybody, we've tried to do that and I've just told the players after (the game) thanks for the four years.

"I've had a great four seasons and really enjoyed the opportunity of managing a great club like West Ham.

"I thanked [co-owner] David Sullivan personally on the phone and we both move forward. I think it's probably the right time for me and the right time for the club.

"The opportunity to be in London and manage that club has been a great pleasure. I've done everything that was asked of me, got them into the Premier League and stayed there comfortably over the last three seasons."

Allardyce now intends to take a break from the game and is not planning to take another role until Christmas at the earliest.

"You can never say never, but I can't see myself being in charge of another club in August," he said.