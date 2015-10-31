Allegri admits risk to play Khedira in Turin derby backfired

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira is a doubt for Tuesday's Champions League game against Borussia Monchengladbach due to a calf injury sustained in the side's 2-1 victory over Torino

Khedira went down with the problem early in the Turin derby on Saturday and his replacement Juan Cuadrado netted a dramatic 93rd-minute winner.

Allegri admitted it had been a "risk" to pick the Germany international, especially as he faces a race against time to prove his fitness ahead of the Group D game.

"He told me that he felt good and was ready to play. We'll see if he can play midweek, but I doubt it," said Allegri.

Cuadrado scored his first Juventus goal in the third of four added minutes to settle the match. Paul Pogba had given the hosts the lead with a fine strike on his 100th Serie A appearance, but Cesare Bovo thumped in a leveller for Torino.

"After Khedira went off, the team took more control of the game and it was an entertaining game. Paulo Dybala would move over and Pogba come forward into his space," Allegri told Sky Sport Italia.

"You need determination to the very end in order to get a result like this.

"We had 12 points after 10 rounds, so tension was only natural. The team reacted well, obviously we have to improve a lot, but this was a small step forward."

Cuadrado added that he was "happy" with the team's performance.

He said: "This game will give us the required impetus to keep fighting for the title.

"We need to approach every game as if it were a final, as we did. Then the results will come."