Allegri cools Juventus title talk

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was reluctant to talk up his side's title chances in the wake of their 3-1 victory over second-placed Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday.

Goals from Juan Cuadrado, Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala at Juventus Stadium enabled the Turin side to recover from Josip Ilicic's third-minute opener for the visitors and clinch their sixth successive league victory.

The result moved the reigning champions into fourth place at the expense of Roma and to within six points of leaders Inter.

But Allegri is refusing to get carried away as his side continue to recover from a slow start to the campaign.

"I can only say Juventus are going through a good period of form," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"At this moment, the team is playing relatively well, though we have to improve technically and make fewer mistakes.

"I considered Inter one of the favourites pre-season because they invested heavily and have an experienced coach.

"They are four points clear at the top now, so remain the favourites.

"Juve have to follow our own progress and not anyone else's.

"There are many points still up for grabs and we have to take it one step at a time.

"We initially had to catch Milan and we did, then Roma.

"Now we'll see if we can overtake Napoli and Fiorentina.

"It will take something extraordinary to overtake Inter, though."

Allegri went on to single out Dybala for special praise after seeing the Argentina striker bag his ninth goal of the season in all competitions.

"Paulo Dybala is an important player and he will become extraordinary.

"He has improved a great deal in tactical and psychological terms, because playing at Palermo and Juve are two very different things."

Dybala himself posted a message on Twitter to express his own delight at the result.

"We were way off the top," he said.

"Now we've got one league game to play before the break and we're close to where we should be.

"The courage and desire shown by this Juventus side prevailed tonight."

Juventus host cross-city rivals Torino in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday, before visiting Carpi in Serie A next Sunday.