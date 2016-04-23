Allegri: Fiorentina will be pumped up for Juventus clash

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri expects a difficult match when the Serie A leaders travel to Fiorentina on Sunday.

The reigning champions can take an important step toward the title at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, but Allegri believes Fiorentina will be desperate to spring a surprise.

"We need to get a positive result against Fiorentina. They'll be pumped up for it and we can expect a tough match," Allegri said.

"It will be a very intense match. They're the side that has scored most often in the first 30 minutes.

"But we go to Florence looking to bring three points back to Turin."

Allegri will rest Giorgio Chiellini against Fiorentina, but Paulo Dybala and Sami Khedira could start.

"Dybala recharged the batteries while out injured," Allegri added.

"I have yet to decide whether to start Khedira

"[Giorgio] Chiellini is in good shape but he'll be rested against Fiorentina."

Juventus need four more points to clinch the a fifth consecutive Scudetto, but Allegri is already looking ahead to the Coppa Italia final and next season.

"We need to be in great shape both physically and mentally for the Coppa Italia final on May 21. We're looking good at present," he stressed.

"Next season we need to work hard to maintain pole position in Italy, but especially to perform strongly in the Champions League."