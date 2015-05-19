Allegri hoping to end long wait for Coppa glory

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is eagerly anticipating Wednesday's clash with Lazio, as he looks to guide the Turin giants to glory in the Coppa Italia for the first time since 1995.

Juve have lifted the trophy on nine occasions - the most of any Italian club alongside Roma - but have failed to do so since a 3-0 aggregate win over Parma 20 years ago.

In the intervening period, Juve have reached the final three times but lost out each time to Parma, Lazio and Napoli.

With the Serie A title already secure, Allegri hopes the Coppa showpiece at the Stadio Olimpico will set them up nicely for their UEFA Champions League final meeting with Barcelona next month, as the club go in search of a historic treble.

"It will be different from our league clashes. It's a one-off game and there's a trophy up for grabs," he said.

"We have tomorrow's game, Napoli and then Verona. We need to work to ensure we're in peak condition for the Champions League final.

"The Coppa Italia is our second target of the season. Tomorrow will be difficult, but we must try and win it.

"Winning the Coppa Italia would enable us to prepare for the Champions League final in the best way possible.

"Juve have won four titles because the club has worked well. Winning again isn't easy and next year will be even tougher.

"Italian football, like every league, goes through peaks and troughs. It's been a good year for Italian football in Europe: we've reached the Champions League final, and Napoli and Fiorentina got to the Europa League semis.

"I hope the two teams in the Europa League semis and us in the Champions League final can prove a good omen for our national side."