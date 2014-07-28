Allegri set for early San Siro reunion with Juve

Allegri was appointed as Antonio Conte's successor earlier this month, six months after being sacked as Milan coach, and the 46-year-old will be back at San Siro on matchday three with the defending champions.

The fixtures were released on Monday, and Allegri's first league game in charge of Juve will come against Chievo before the Turin club take on Udinese.

Allegri's tricky start to life at the Juventus Stadium continues with the visit of Roma on matchday six. Last season's runners-up host Fiorentina on the opening weekend.

Filippo Inzaghi's first campaign in charge of Milan starts against Lazio at San Siro, in a fixture that will also see Stefano Pioli begin his maiden season at Lazio after he replaced Edy Reja as coach in June.

The first Milan derby of the season comes in November, while Walter Mazzarri's new-look Inter will open their campaign with a trip to Torino.

Juve and Torino clash in the season's first Derby Della Mole at the Juventus Stadium on matchday 13, with fierce rivals Lazio and Roma meeting for the first time on January 11.

There will be a Coppa Italia final rematch on the second weekend of November when Fiorentina host Napoli.

Rafael Benitez's men, third last season, start with fixtures against Genoa, Chievo and Udinese.

Serie B winners Palermo will return to the top flight with a home clash against Sampdoria, while fellow new-boys Cesena host Parma.

Empoli - runners-up in Serie B last term - are on the road first up as they take on Udinese.