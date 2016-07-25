Allegri silences questions on Pogba

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri silenced questions on the future of Paul Pogba, as Manchester United and Real Madrid continue to circle.

Pogba's next destination has dominated talk ahead of the new season, with the France international expected to command a world-record fee if he moves back to Old Trafford or heads to the Santiago Bernabeu.

A fee upward of €100million is expected to fund a club record-breaking move for Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain.

"This is an issue I don't want to talk about," Allegri said when quizzed on Pogba's future.

Juve have already significantly bolstered their ranks ahead of the new campaign with the signings of Dani Alves, Miralem Pjanic, Marko Pjaca and Medhi Benatia, leaving Allegri satisfied with the club's business so far.

Pjanic, Pjaca and Benatia will all start when Juve continue their pre-season preparations against Tottenham in Melbourne on Tuesday as part of the International Champions Cup.

Allegri added: "We're here to train and to get ready for the upcoming season. All I can say is that from Turin they're doing a fantastic job and a fantastic market.

"I'll try and give more playing time to those who start from the first minute. It's going to be a different game than the one against [Melbourne] Victory and it'll be an important test to give continuity to our preparation.

"This year we'll play against all of the big teams right from the start, but it would be tough for us to do any worse than last year, when we picked up one point in three games."