Alli: I have learned from my mistakes

Tottenham star Dele Alli has learned from his mistakes having previously made headlines for his hot-headed on-field behaviour, but he will not change the way he plays.

The 21-year-old was handed a three-match ban for lashing out at West Brom's Claudio Yacob towards the end of the 2015-16 campaign, while he also received his fair share of criticism for a reckless tackle on Gent's Brecht Dejaegere in the Europa League this term.

Alli acknowledges he crossed a line with those two actions, but also believes his feisty attitude and fighting spirit is key to what he has achieved in his career.

"I know there are mixed opinions about it but that is the player I am and it has been in my game ever since I was a youngster," England international Alli told The Daily Mail.

"It is not something I am looking to change to be honest. Obviously I have made a few mistakes and hopefully you can tell that I have learnt from them but, like I say, it is not something that I am worried about.

"After the West Brom game, I regretted that straight away. It was one of those moments that I have learnt from and I have not done anything like that again.

"There was also the challenge in the Europa League. I know it looked really bad and it was a really bad tackle but I know, myself, that I would never go out to hurt someone. It was just a poorly timed tackle and I apologised to the guy straight away.

"To be doing a challenge like that on someone is horrible. Horrible for me as well to think about it. I apologised and felt sorry and I have learnt from it. It was a mistake.

"But maybe if I did not have that in my game I would not have achieved as much as I have done so far at this age. Like I say, I am going to keep doing what I do and keep looking to improve. You have to make mistakes to learn from them and I have learnt from every one so far."