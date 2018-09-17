Alli, Lloris and Sissoko miss Inter-Tottenham in Champions League

Hugo Lloris, Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko will miss Tottenham's Champions League match against Inter, the club have confirmed.

Having sat out Saturday's 2-1 home loss to Liverpool in the Premier League, all three players will not feature in Milan on Tuesday.

Lloris is expected to be out for "several weeks" with a thigh injury but Alli's hamstring problem, sustained on international duty with England, is less serious.

Sissoko also has a hamstring injury and will not be available for the San Siro fixture, the first for both teams in Group B.