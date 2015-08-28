Allofs frustrated by Premier League's financial muscle

Wolfsburg sporting director Klaus Allofs has suggested the recent Premier League television deal has skewed the balance of power financially in Europe.

Last season's Bundesliga runners-up look set to lose star man Kevin De Bruyne to Manchester City in the next few days as the English club demonstrate their financial capabilities once more with what Allofs described as an "astonishing" offer.

Following the relaxation of Financial Fair Play rules, City have brought in Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Otamendi in recent months, with a host of Premier League rivals also making the most of bumper TV money.

Asked whether clubs who receive such financial incomes were set to dominate European football, he told reporters: "If they do things right, yes.

"One thing is for sure, the last team in the Premier League get more money than [Bundesliga champions] Bayern Munich.

"This is the situation. But this is the big task for our football league - to get more money from television.

"We have to compete with that and hopefully we can."

The DFB-Pokal holders were drawn with Manchester United, PSV and CSKA Moscow in Group B at the UEFA Champions League draw in Monaco on Thursday.

Allofs added: "I think we can say it is a good draw. There were groups that were much more difficult.

"We did well last season, we finished second in the Bundesliga and we won the cup, so we are very optimistic to go through to the next round.

"All the teams in our group have international quality. But it isn't impossible to qualify for the next round.

"I think Manchester United is our main rival, but Eindhoven as well. Moscow knocked out Sporting, so that's not so easy.

"We have to improve ourselves in comparison to our Europa League season last year. But I think it is manageable. We are looking forward to the Champions League."