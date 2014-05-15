Almeida keen to test himself in England

Comments from Almeida, who was named in Portugal's provisional squad for the upcoming showpiece in Brazil, has been linked with a move to West Ham.

The experienced forward moved to Besiktas from Werder Bremen in 2010 and has become an important player for the Super Lig outfit, notching 12 goals in 30 appearances this season.

But he could seek pastures new ahead of the 2014/15 campaign after stating his ambition to play in England.

Almeida told the English press: "I would be very interested in moving to the Premier League if the right offer came up.

"I have always wanted to play in England. It is the best league in the world and the fans are completely crazy about football.

"I watch a lot of Premier League football and it is the kind of football I like, with lots of crosses and fighting for everything.

"I would really like to play in England."

West Ham boss Allardyce is thought to be keen on bolstering his strikeforce after a Premier League season in which midfielder Kevin Nolan was their top scorer with seven goals.