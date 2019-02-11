Almiron says Benitez was 'decisive factor' in record-breaking Newcastle move

The Paraguay international broke the Magpies’ transfer record with a £20 million move from Atlanta United on deadline day.

Almiron, who is set to make his Newcastle debut in Monday’s Premier League trip to Wolves, admitted that the Spaniard was a big selling point for the Tynesiders with other suitors lurking.

"I think that the interest from Newcastle was the firmest interest, and their position was the most concrete position I was aware of,” he told Sky Sports.

“As soon as you realise Rafa Benitez, with his career and experience, is interested in you, it's a decisive factor in that.

"From the word go, he showed great interest in me. It was a big moment, not just for me but for my career as well, and I was really happy.

“Any player would feel the same when a manager like Rafa gets in touch with you and shows interest in you. It's a really positive move for my career.

"So far in my career, all of these relationships have been professional coach-player relationships. Maybe I envisage the one I'll have with Rafa Benitez will be similar to the one with Tata Martino.

"I think what I hope to gain from Rafa, the great manager that he is, is he can give a positive influence and confidence on my career. I think he gives players confidence to go out there and perform."