Almiron signing is a gamble, admits Solano

The Magpies made the Paraguayan their club record signing on deadline day by agreeing a £20 million deal with Atlanta United for the playmaker.

Almiron helped Atlanta to the MLS Cup last season but has never played in Europe before.

Solano, who arrived at St James’ Park from Boca Juniors in 1998 for his first experience of life outside of South America, thinks the 24-year-old will need time to adjust to his new surroundings.

"I hope he can adapt straight away,” Solano told The Chronicle.

"A relegation battle will be tough and might take him some time.

"Rafa Benitez may have wanted him in the summer but he has to take the chance now. But he could be a great signing.

"At this moment we don't know how much he can help because it could take time adapt. In that way it's a gamble.

"But he's definitely shown he can score goals in MLS so hopefully he can transfer that to the Premier League stage."

He continued: "When I first arrived from South America it wasn't easy. But at least I had friendly games to adapt because it was pre-season.

"Almiron has to be ready to go now in the Premier League. It's a different situation.

"The expectation may also be different because of the price tag - a record fee we are hearing out here. And Newcastle are desperate to get results.

"I know the way he plays and whether he suits defensive tactics I don't know.

"Look at Matt Ritchie, he is a right winger playing left-back. Almiron won't get the ball straight to his feet so it will be tough."