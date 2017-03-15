Alvarez backs 'logical choice' Unzue to succeed Luis Enrique

Juan Carlos Unzue is the ideal candidate to succeed Luis Enrique at Barcelona, according to Jimmy Alvarez.

Unzue has been Luis Enrique's assistant throughout his three seasons at Camp Nou and Barca have previously promoted staff including Pep Guardiola and the late Tito Vilanova to the head coach role from within.

While Sevilla's Jorge Sampaoli and Ernesto Valverde of Athletic Bilbao have led the list of coaches reported to be interesting Barca, speculation surrounding Unzue is growing and Alvarez insists he would be a success were he to replace Luis Enrique at season's end.

"It doesn't surprise me that he's among the options. The benefits of hiring him are huge, I think he's the most logical replacement for Luis Enrique," Alvarez, who previously worked as Unzue's assistant at Racing Santander, told Cadena SER radio.

"He is a capable coach and knows the demands of Barcelona. Seeing in the last few years what Barcelona have done, the most fitting person to follow [Luis Enrique's] footsteps is Juan Carlos.

"His talent and relationship he has with the players fits perfectly, as does his tactical knowledge. He's very close to all the players. As well as this he has the character to be able to correct what he doesn't like, but he also has a soft touch too, he also knows how to manage the psychology of the players.

"If he takes over the team he could be one of Barcelona's best ever coaches."