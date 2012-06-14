Alves: I won't be leaving Barcelona

The Brazilian still has four years left to run on current deal at Camp Nou, but is believed to have been told he is free to leave.

New head coach Tito Vilanova is expected to make changes to the squad during the transfer window after taking over the reins from Pep Guardiola.

Alves insisted he is not looking to leave the club amid speculation the Blaugrana are considering cashing in on the 29-year-old.

"I have a contract until 2016 and I intend to fulfil it," he told Globoesporte.

"I'm happy in Barcelona. A lot of things get said but they are only rumours."

Alves' immediate concern is returning to full fitness having missed the end of the season with a dislocated shoulder.

And the marauding right-back is vying for a space in Mano Menezes' Brazil Olympic squad, admitting he is desperate to represent his country in London this summer.

"I'm working hard to achieve my goal and make myself available to Mano [Menezes]," Alves added.

"Injuries happen, but what counts is the work I've done before with the Selecao and Mano knows this, so I am calm.

"I'm now beginning a phase of physiotherapy and I'll be fully recovered by early July.

"Mano's responsibility is to choose the best available to represent Brazil in London and I hope that I have the opportunity to realise my dream."