Alzate gives Brighton win at Liverpool

Liverpool’s title ambitions were further dented after suffering back-to-back defeats at Anfield following their 1-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

After going 68 games unbeaten at home, Jurgen Klopp's men have now suffered straight defeats to Burnley and Brighton in the Premier League as Steven Alzate's second-half strike secured a memorable victory for the Seagulls at Anfield to deal a blow to Liverpool's title prospects.

Mohamed Salah had a chance to hand his side the lead early on for the host but struck his shot over the crossbar after receiving a superb through-ball by Jordan Henderson.

But the Reds were largely subdued as Brighton impressed with Neal Maupay and Dan Burn both putting pressure on the Reds defence by firing shots on goal.

Brighton took the lead in the 56th minute when Nathaniel Phillips could only get a toe to the ball as it deflected off Alzate and beyond stand-in Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The visitors threatened to double their lead but the likes of Leandro Trossard, Burn and Maupay failed to find the back of the net with their efforts.

Roberto Firmino had a chance to level matters late in the second half but blazed his effort high and wide of the target, with Liverpool suffered their second successive home defeat as Brighton secured their first league win at Anfield since 1982.

The Reds are fourth in the Premier League standings on 40 point, seven points behind leaders Manchester City, while Brighton moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone in 15th place with 24 points.