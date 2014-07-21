Ambitious Pochettino targets title for Spurs

Pochettino left Premier League rivals Southampton to take over at White Hart Lane on a five-year deal in May after Tim Sherwood was relieved of his duties.

The Argentinian knows his short-term aim must be to get his players to buy into his style of play, but then his target is to lead Tottenham to the top-flight title for the first time since the 1960-61 campaign.

He told The Sun: "All managers want the best and want to be the best, I knew from the first day I came here that Spurs are a big club.

"My challenge is to win the Premier League, eventually. This is our goal, to win the title one day.

"Our target at the moment is to provide a team capable of creating our philosophy on the pitch. To develop and improve the style of football we want to play."

Tottenham finished sixth in the Premier League last season to secure a place in the UEFA Europa League.