Amos signs three-year Tottenham contract
Tottenham have confirmed three young players – Luke Amos, Timothy Eyoma and Oliver Skipp – have signed new contracts with the club.
Luke Amos is one of a trio of young players to have signed new contracts, Tottenham have confirmed.
Amos made his Premier League debut in Spurs' 2-1 win at Newcastle United on the opening weekend.
The 21-year-old midfielder has penned a three-year deal, with Timothy Eyoma and Oliver Skipp also committing to 2021.
All three players featured in the pre-season tour of the United States, which included International Champions Cup action.
