Amos signs three-year Tottenham contract

Luke Amos is one of a trio of young players to have signed new contracts, Tottenham have confirmed.

Amos made his Premier League debut in Spurs' 2-1 win at Newcastle United on the opening weekend.

The 21-year-old midfielder has penned a three-year deal, with Timothy Eyoma and Oliver Skipp also committing to 2021.

All three players featured in the pre-season tour of the United States, which included International Champions Cup action.