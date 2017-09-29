Ancelotti can be my assistant, jokes Montella

Carlo Ancelotti could find an immediate way back into football with former club AC Milan after Vincenzo Montella joked the sacked Bayern Munich boss would be welcome as his assistant.

Ancelotti was fired by Bayern on Thursday after a disappointing run of results that culminated in a 3-0 Champions League thrashing against Paris Saint-Germain.

That left Bayern behind their French rivals in Group B, and in the Bundesliga the reigning champions trail Borussia Dortmund by three points after six games.

A league defeat to Hoffenheim and recent draw with Wolfsburg have left them off the pace, and ultimately cost Ancelotti his job – although there were also reports of disharmony in the dressing room.

Ahead of Milan's Europa League win over Rijeka, club director Massimiliano Mirabelli dismissed talk of Ancelotti returning to San Siro, but Montella would gladly have him board.

"I hold him in great esteem," said the Milan boss.

"I went to follow his training sessions when I started this job and has always thought of me as a brother.

"If he wants to come here, he can be my assistant or maybe I can be his!"