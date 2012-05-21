Ancelotti: Even the rich have to wait for glory

PSG finished the French season in second place on Sunday, three points behind unheralded Montpellier who had a 33 million euro budget - tiny compared to the Parisians' 140 million outlay.

That budget will increase to 200 million euros next season, but for coach Carlo Ancelotti - who guided big-spending Chelsea to an FA Cup and Premier League double in 2010 - time, not more money, is the key ingredient for success.

"There were a lot of changes, players and coach. It is not easy to shape a team's identity," the Italian told a news conference on Monday.

"We must look for continuity. There will be no revolution," added Ancelotti, who took over from Antoine Kombouare last December when PSG were top of the table.

"Montpellier won the title thanks to a style of football they had been building for years."

Ancelotti's style shaping has already begun and he managed to turn Nene, Jeremy Menez and Javier Pastore into a lethal attacking unit rather than a trio of individuals.

The team still needs a striker with a killer instinct but Ancelotti said there will be far fewer arrivals in this close season compared to last.

"We still have time to talk about it, to find the right solution," he said. "Ideally we would need three players: a defender, a midfielder and a striker."

PSG president Nasser El Khelaifi, who took control of the club last year with Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), said previously they would spend around 100 million euros on transfers before next season.

Ancelotti said he plans to use that money on "players with international experience and a personality".

Rumours in local media have linked PSG with the Real Madrid duo Gonzalo Higuain and Kaka but the Italian, who worked with Kaka when winning the 2007 Champions League with AC Milan, would not be drawn into speculation.

"The names are not important but we need players who will fit into the team, technically and tactically," he said, also hinting strikers Guillaume Hoarau and Kevin Gameiro would stay at the club despite spending much of their time under Ancelotti on the bench.

"He [Gameiro] lost a bit of his confidence in the second part of the season but, like Hoarau, he can bring something to the team," said Ancelotti.