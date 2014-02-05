Anderson eyes long-term Fiorentina stay

Anderson moved to the Serie A outfit from Manchester United until the end of the season during the January transfer window, and has made three appearances for his new club so far.

The 25-year-old struggled for a lack of game time under new United manager David Moyes, and says the move to Italy is exactly what he needed to reignite his career.

"I have to play and have my chance," he told The Sun.

"It is better for me at Fiorentina. The manager wants me and has shown his trust. I can show him my football.

"Even though the contract is only on loan, I want to stay for a long time."

Despite rarely being selected by Moyes, Anderson insists he holds no ill feelings towards the Scot, before going on to hail the ambition of his new club.

"To be honest, I've not had the chance (to play)," he said.

"He gave me one chance or a half, but not a lot. He is the manager and I have to respect him. He treated me well and he has a lot of players.

"Fiorentina are a great team with an ambitious project. I want to win in Florence like important players of the past like Edmundo and (Gabriel) Batistuta.

"Everyone knows Fiorentina can progress a lot in Italy and in European competition."