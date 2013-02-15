Anderson: I've tried to leave United many times

The 24-year-old has been on the fringes of the United squad since his move from Porto in 2007 and is yet to nail down a regular starting spot at Old Trafford.

Anderson’s public revelation to Brazilian website Globe Esporte could move him a step nearer the exit door.

"What can I say? I have three more years of contract, I have tried to leave many times and never succeeded to do so," he said.

The Brazilian has made 18 appearances this season, scoring two goals. He has not featured for his country since 2008 after failing to impress former coaches Dunga and Mano Menezes. But he remains focused on helping United overcome Real Madrid in the Champions League and maintaining the Red Devils’ strong lead in the Premier League.

"The national team is always good but we have to think about the second leg and about the English league," Anderson said.

He could be in line for a start in United's FA Cup tie with Reading on Monday night, having featured in the previous two rounds of the competition against West Ham United and Fulham.

