Andrea Radrizzani pays tribute to former Leeds chairman Bill Fotherby

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has paid tribute to the club’s former chairman Bill Fotherby, who has died aged 88.

Fotherby, who played a key role in the resurgence of Leeds in the late 1980s and 90s, which led them to the old First Division title in 1992, died while on holiday with his family in Tenerife.

Radrizzani said he was “truly honoured” to have met Fotherby last year and described him as “inspirational”.

RIP Bill. Truly honoured I have met you last year and felt what you represents to @LUFC family. Thank you 🙏 for all you have done as custodian of this special club. Inspirational 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/VxQtgicwYw— Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) March 13, 2019

Fotherby joined the Leeds board in 1978 and then as managing director worked closely with former chairman Leslie Silver in reviving the club’s fortunes.

Fotherby was instrumental in persuading Howard Wilkinson to leave Sheffield Wednesday and succeed Billy Bremner as manager in 1988.

Players such as Gordon Strachan, Gary McAllister and Tony Dorigo later joined Leeds as part of Silver and Fotherby’s ambitious plans to lead them back to the top of English football.

Wilkinson guided Leeds to promotion to the top flight two years later and led them to their crowning glory when they pipped Manchester United to the league title in 1992.

Just heard the sad news that Bill Fotherby has passed away. Effervescent, ebullient and full of character. Back in ‘91, along with Howard Wilkinson, he certainly convinced me that @lufc was where my future belonged. He was bang on! RIP Bill 🙏🏻— Tony Dorigo (@tonydorigo) March 13, 2019

Fotherby spent a brief time in the role of Leeds chairman in 1996 before he was replaced by Peter Ridsdale following a club takeover.

After leaving Leeds, Fotherby had spells on the boards of Harrogate Town and Ossett Town.